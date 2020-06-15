Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Wingstop worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $117.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.16. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.