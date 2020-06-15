OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.63% of OSI Systems worth $45,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.