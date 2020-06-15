Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $98.92 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.