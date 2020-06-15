Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 20,219 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.94 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.