Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 48,721 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,721 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Inovalon worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Inovalon by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 105.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Inovalon by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 615,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 539.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

