Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 132,259 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of TRN opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

