Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,477,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,950 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

