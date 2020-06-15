Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

