Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.23). Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $196.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Grampa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

