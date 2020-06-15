Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $33,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $180.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

