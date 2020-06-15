Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,663,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,360,000.

PEB opened at $14.92 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

