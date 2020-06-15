People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87,369 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

