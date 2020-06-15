People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.20 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.27.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

