Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $36,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1,315.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

