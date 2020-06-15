Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,704 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

CFG stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

