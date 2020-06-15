Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Smart Global worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.83 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Smart Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

