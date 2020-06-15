Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $601,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $94,173,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $43,199,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of FBHS opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

