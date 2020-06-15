Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

