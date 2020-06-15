Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000.

VOYA opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

