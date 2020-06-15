Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,910 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

