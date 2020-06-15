Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 124,620 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 25.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 61.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

NYSE:PKG opened at $98.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.