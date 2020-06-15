Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,940 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,904,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

In other news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $214.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

