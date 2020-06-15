Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,330 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV opened at $140.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

