Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 46,803 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $787,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $494,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.58 on Monday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

