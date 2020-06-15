Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $407,773 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

