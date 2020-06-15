Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,872,557 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Radian Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Radian Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

