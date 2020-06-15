ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of ResMed worth $34,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $13,404,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $192,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,235. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $160.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

