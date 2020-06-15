Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE:RHI opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.