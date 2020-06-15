Royal Bank of Canada Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $12.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

