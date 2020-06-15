Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDC opened at $27.83 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.