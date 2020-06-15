Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,587 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Servicemaster Global worth $30,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SERV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 622,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 226,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

