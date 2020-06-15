Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of SWAV opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,391,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,260.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

