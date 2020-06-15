Short Interest in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Grows By 6.0%

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.