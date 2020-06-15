Short Interest in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Rises By 5.4%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,189,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

