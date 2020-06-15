Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $48.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $27.92.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

