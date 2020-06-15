Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 423.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

