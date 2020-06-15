SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. SPX Flow posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

