Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

SBUX stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

