Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

Synovus Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 111.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.