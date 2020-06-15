T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $106.72.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

