Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 27.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $415,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 759,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,040 shares of company stock worth $4,405,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 407,738 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 225,439 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

