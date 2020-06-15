TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative return on equity of 1,914.33% and a negative net margin of 47.59%.

Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

