Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NYSE:WYND opened at $32.32 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

