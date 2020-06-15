Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 13,350 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in EPR Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR opened at $36.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

