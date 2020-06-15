Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 53,010 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

