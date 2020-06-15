Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 71.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $94,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

