WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $45,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CSFB dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

