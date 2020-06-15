Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Novocure posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NVCR opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 708.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Novocure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $102,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Novocure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novocure by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novocure by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $65,536,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

