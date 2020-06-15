Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Middlefield Banc posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middlefield Banc.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

MBCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 60.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 491.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $28.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

