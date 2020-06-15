Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $152.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

